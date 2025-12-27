Milwaukee police chase with child in vehicle, man charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police with a child in his vehicle. Records show he was previously convicted of fleeing police in 2024. During the chase, prosecutors said he drove into oncoming traffic at times.



A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police with a child in his vehicle – months after records show he was released from prison for fleeing police in 2024.

Criminal charges

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Kyle Taylor with fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, child neglect, and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $10,000 on Friday, Dec. 26.

Court records show Taylor was previously accused of fleeing police in January 2024 and convicted in September 2024. He was then sentenced to 15 months in prison with partial credit for time served. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show he was released from prison on extended supervision in June.

Police chase, arrest

The backstory:

It happened on Sunday, Dec. 21. Milwaukee police officers were on patrol near 12th and Scott when court filings said they saw "known narcotics users" next to a white Lincoln SUV. The Lincoln also did not have a front license plate or bumper.

When the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, a criminal complaint said the driver, Taylor, sped away at roughly 50 mph in the 25 mph zone. That sparked a chase on the city's south side.

Prosecutors said Taylor reached speeds greater than 70 mph, running multiple stop signs and red lights, and at times drove into oncoming traffic. The chase ended when the Lincoln crashed into a snow bank and tree branches.

Officers then arrested Taylor. The complaint said there were two other people in the SUV, including a 3-year-old child. A gun was found inside the vehicle.