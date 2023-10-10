Expand / Collapse search

'Suspicious' child death on Milwaukee's north side, police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Police scene near 39th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the "suspicious death" of an 11-year-old on the city's north side Tuesday night, Oct. 10.

Police said it happened near 39th and Elmhurst shortly after 6 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX6 News found a large police scene in the nearby area of 39th and Fiebrantz, which is just north of Capitol Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.