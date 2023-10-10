'Suspicious' child death on Milwaukee's north side, police investigate

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the "suspicious death" of an 11-year-old on the city's north side Tuesday night, Oct. 10.

Police said it happened near 39th and Elmhurst shortly after 6 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX6 News found a large police scene in the nearby area of 39th and Fiebrantz, which is just north of Capitol Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.