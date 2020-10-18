Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: 17-year-old fatally shot near 8th and Rogers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male that happened near 8th and Rogers early Sunday, Oct. 18.

Fatal shooting at 8th and Rogers, Milwaukee

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told them they heard about four or five gunshots. 

Police are looking for unknown suspects -- and investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fatal shooting at 8th and Rogers, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.   

MPD: 2 killed in crash on Milwaukee's south side, woman in custody
slideshow

MPD: 2 killed in crash on Milwaukee's south side, woman in custody

Police said two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Oct. 17. The crash happened near 27th and Edgerton.

Police: 16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: 16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Milwaukee

A 16-year-old boy that was in critical condition following a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 13 died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Oct. 16. 