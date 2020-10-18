Milwaukee police: 17-year-old fatally shot near 8th and Rogers

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male that happened near 8th and Rogers early Sunday, Oct. 18.

Fatal shooting at 8th and Rogers, Milwaukee

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told them they heard about four or five gunshots.

Police are looking for unknown suspects -- and investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fatal shooting at 8th and Rogers, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.