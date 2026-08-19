Attack outside Milwaukee pizza shop, man charged

The Brief A man was attacked outside a pizza shop on Milwaukee's south side earlier this month. Prosecutors have now charged a man with substantial battery. Court filings said the man admitted to the attack.



A Milwaukee man is accused of beating another man outside a south side pizza shop in a caught-on-camera attack that happened earlier this month.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 24-year-old Angel Garcia-Santibanez with substantial battery. He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Angel Garcia-Santibanez

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The backstory:

Milwaukee police said the attack happened outside Beto's Pizza, near 16th and Greenfield, just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

A criminal complaint said, prior to the attack, employees and the victim had asked a man to leave. He initially refused, but later left the shop.

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In a Facebook post, the restaurant's owner shared video of a person inside. The same person was later seen on video from outside the shop, running up behind the victim and repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face.

Court filings said a police officer watched the Beto's Pizza video and recognized the suspect as Garcia-Santibanez. Once in custody, Garcia-Santibanez identified himself in the video and admitted to striking the victim multiple times – and said he "knew he was in the wrong."

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The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Family identified the victim as 43-year-old Lawrence Rauch, shared a photo of his injuries and started a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.

The complaint said Rauch suffered a fractured skull, broken nose and concussion, and he needed stitches. He lost consciousness after the attack, but when he woke up, walked a few blocks and called police.