The Brief Milwaukee police said a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday. It happened in an alley near Hubbard and Keefe. The driver later called in the collision and was taken into custody.



Milwaukee police said a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run that happened early Tuesday morning, Nov. 24. The driver has been taken into custody.

What we know:

It happened near Hubbard and Keefe shortly after 5 a.m. Police said the 72-year-old pedestrian was hit in an alley and taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

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According to police, the driver left and drove to the area of 60th and Oklahoma – more than nine miles from the scene – and called to report the collision with the pedestrian. The driver, a 37-year-old man, has been arrested.

What we don't know:

The victim and suspect have not been identified. It's not clear at this time how the pedestrian was hit, and the collision remains under investigation.

What you can do:

MPD will refer criminal charges against the driver to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.