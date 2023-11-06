Milwaukee parking rules changes; debate over what's at stake

If you live in or visit downtown Milwaukee, you should know parking rules could soon change.

Milwaukee's City Plan Commission heard from Growing MKE on Monday, Nov. 6 about housing growth in the city. Part of it involves parking.

"I think that’s something we’ve really tried to protect the public from to make sure there’s enough parking, so my feelings are mixed," said Allyson Nemec, City Plan Commission Vice Chair.

The recommendation would essentially eliminate parking minimums for developers when it comes to multifamily units. The rule right now requires developers to provide a specific amount of parking when building new housing.

"They sort of create an artificial cap on things, they put a lot of burden on somebody that’s just trying to build a new house or apartment, open a business," said Rachel Quednau, program director for Strong Towns.

The proposal would impact housing like small apartment buildings, duplexes and cottage courts. Some city leaders say it would allow for more greenery while also encouraging people to use public transit.

"We have bus lines, we have better and better bike options and walk options, the street car. So many people aren’t even driving downtown," Quednau said.

Quednau said she thinks it should be up to developers to decide how much parking will be put in.

City Plan Commission Chair Stephanie Bloomingdale disagrees.

"There are some out there that just want to make plain money and not about really making these places good for families good for communities and so forth," Bloomingdale said.

Bloomingdale said the city should have some control and expectations when it comes to developers.

The topic was tabled for future discussions. City officials said there will be public hearings on the proposal later this month.