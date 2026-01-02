Milwaukee parking meter rates increase in 2026, implemented in phases

article

The Brief Milwaukee will raise downtown parking rates by $0.50/hour and other areas by $0.25/hour starting in early 2026. The rate changes will be implemented in three phases over the next four to six weeks. Officials cited increasing operational and maintenance costs as the primary reason for the adjustment.



Parking meter rates will be increased across the City of Milwaukee in early 2026, a news release from the 2nd Aldermanic District says.

Parking meter rates increase

What we know:

The news release, issued on Friday, Jan. 2, said downtown meter rates will be raised by $0.50 per hour. Meter rates in all other metered areas, including Business Districts, Colleges, and Hospitals, will be increased by $0.25 per hour.

Officials said the rate adjustment will be implemented in three phases and is expected to take approximately four to six weeks to complete.

The news release says these changes reflect rising overall costs associated with operating and maintaining the city’s parking meter system.