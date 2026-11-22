Milwaukee overnight shootings; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Three people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.
Overnight shootings
What we know:
Milwaukee police responded to one of the shooting scenes near 39th and Oklahoma at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, where a 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital.
Police said a 22-year-old and a 38-year-old were also taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, though the details on these shootings remain unclear.
What we don't know:
The time and location of these shootings are unknown at this time.
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All incidents are under investigation.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.