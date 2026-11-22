The Brief Three people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee over the weekend. Milwaukee police are still working to find out when and where two of these shootings happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.



Three people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee overnight.

Overnight shootings

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to one of the shooting scenes near 39th and Oklahoma at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, where a 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

Police said a 22-year-old and a 38-year-old were also taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, though the details on these shootings remain unclear.

What we don't know:

The time and location of these shootings are unknown at this time.

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All incidents are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.