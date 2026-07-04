Milwaukee overnight fire; 3 homes uninhabitable, no injuries

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The Brief A fire damaged three houses near 29th and Chambers in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 4. When firefighters arrived, they found one house with a fire on all three floors, which was spreading to the houses on both sides. No one was injured, but all three houses are uninhabitable.



A fire damaged three homes in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 4, and all homes are now uninhabitable.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, emergency communications got a 911 call for a report of a house fire near 29th and Chambers.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire on all three floors towards the front of the house, and the fire was spreading to the houses on each side.

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Fire-damaged homes near 29th and Chambers

Everyone got out of all three houses, and searches confirmed no one was left inside. However, an unconscious dog was found and treated with oxygen. The status of the dog is not known.

A damage estimate is not available, but MFD says all three homes are uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called to help those who were displaced. No firefighters or other people were injured.

The fire is under investigation.