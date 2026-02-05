Milwaukee no-heat evacuation highlights statewide landlord complaints

The Brief Milwaukee tenants displaced by a no-heat emergency have been cleared to return to their apartment building. Landlord-tenant issues ranked as the top consumer complaint category statewide in 2025. State officials urge tenants to document issues and understand their rights under Wisconsin law.



Tenants forced from a Milwaukee apartment building last month because of a loss of heat during dangerously cold temperatures are now allowed to return, according to the city, though questions remain about long-term conditions and tenant rights.

No-heat evacuation fallout

What we know:

The building near 29th Street and Wisconsin Avenue was temporarily shut down after flooding, burst pipes and a lack of heat prompted an emergency evacuation. City officials have since given tenants the all-clear to go back inside.

The situation highlights a broader, statewide issue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Landlord-tenant disputes ranked as the top category of consumer complaints filed in 2025, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

"[An] increase of 95 complaints from the previous year," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. "It has been in the number one spot since 2022."

State data shows 2,620 complaints related to landlord issues were filed last year.

Landlord complaints surge

Local perspective:

For two weeks, FOX6 reported on the emergency evacuation at the 29th and Wisconsin building, which is owned by Berrada Properties. Several viewers contacted the station with concerns about the company.

The department said it received 75 complaints about Berrada Properties in 2025, accounting for less than 3% of all landlord-related complaints statewide. However, officials said those figures do not always reflect the full scope of tenant concerns.

While tenants are now permitted to return, officials say the case is far from over — particularly when it comes to understanding tenant protections under the law.

"The follow-through on heat will depend on when that happens," Reinen said. "Is it on the upfront when you first enter a rental agreement? There are requirements under the law that says a landlord has to disclose if a property can maintain the temperature of the property."

Many landlord-tenant disputes never result in formal state complaints. Reinen said common issues include maintenance failures, security deposit disputes, evictions and unauthorized entry.

"Failure to maintain the premises, security deposit returns or withholdings, eviction, unauthorized entry," Reinen said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After a complaint is filed, a state investigator contacts both parties. The department does not issue rulings but instead works to mediate disputes.

"We’re not the courts. So we can’t make a final ruling and order any party to do anything," Reinen said.

Scrutiny on landlords

Dig deeper:

In the case of the 29th and Wisconsin building, the emergency evacuation was ordered by the city. Long-term consequences remain unclear.

A government source close to the situation said some tenants still lack electricity and water, and that the building smells of rotten food.

Berrada Properties did not return calls requesting comment.

What tenants should know

What you can do:

State officials encourage tenants to document all interactions with landlords and keep as much communication in writing as possible. Consumers can request assistance or file complaints through DATCP’s landlord-tenant resources online.

Related article