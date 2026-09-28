Milwaukee nightclub beating caught on camera, alderman responds

The Brief Video circulating on social media shows a man being beaten outside a Milwaukee nightclub The altercation occurred Saturday night outside La Carreta Vieja near 14th and Greenfield. Milwaukee police and Alderman José Pérez are looking into the incident.



A late-night bar beating in Milwaukee was caught on camera.

Video widely circulating on social media shows a man repeatedly punched and kicked outside a south side nightclub.

Captured on video

What To Know:

The video, now watched and shared hundreds of times on Facebook and other social media, captured an altercation outside "La Carreta Vieja," near 14th and Greenfield. It shows a man outside on the curb as multiple men punch and kick him. In the video, some of the men appear to be wearing security guard shirts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nearby surveillance shows it happened Saturday night.

FOX6 is still working to find out what led to this point in the video and what happened afterward.

FOX6 contacted the business owner to get his side of the story. He said to call the police for information.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 it is looking into the situation.

The city's Common Council President and District 12 Alderman, José Pérez, told FOX6 he reported the incident to police as well.

Statement from Alderman Jose Pérez

What they're saying:

"I was made aware of the incident and reported it to the District 2 Police Department immediately. As MPD continues to investigate this matter, I was disappointed to learn given the severity of this public incident, that apparently no calls for service were received by the department. It’s incumbent upon all of us, including responsible business owners, to do the right thing…including self-reporting incidents if need be, to make sure that the general public health, safety and welfare are upheld. MPD has assured me they’ve made note of the incident and that it will be made part of the record when the establishment in question pursues their yearly operating license. As the elected representative of the area, I’m committed to bringing all necessary parties together to ensure that the neighborhood remains safe."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police said it will follow up once the department has more information.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.