Milwaukee Night Market canceled for Wednesday, June 24; rescheduled

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The Brief The Milwaukee Night Market for Wednesday, June 24, has been canceled due to bad weather. The market is now rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7, with more details to follow. Future market dates for 2026 are set for July 22, August 19, and September 16.



The Milwaukee Night Market has been canceled for Wednesday, June 24 because the weather forecast includes a threat for inclement weather.

Night Market rescheduled

What we know:

A news release says Westown Association has reserved Wednesday, Oct. 7 as a make-up date. Further details on the rescheduled date will be shared in the coming weeks, officials said.

The remaining 2026 Markets will be held on July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.

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The vendor directory can be found at mkenightmarket.com/june-vendors with links to vendor websites and social media pages.