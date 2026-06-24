Milwaukee Night Market canceled for Wednesday, June 24; rescheduled
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Night Market has been canceled for Wednesday, June 24 because the weather forecast includes a threat for inclement weather.
Night Market rescheduled
What we know:
A news release says Westown Association has reserved Wednesday, Oct. 7 as a make-up date. Further details on the rescheduled date will be shared in the coming weeks, officials said.
The remaining 2026 Markets will be held on July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.
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The vendor directory can be found at mkenightmarket.com/june-vendors with links to vendor websites and social media pages.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Westown Association.