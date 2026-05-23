The Brief Kemola brings the flavors of Nigeria to Milwaukee's far north side. The owners, who are in the medical field, turned their passion into a business. Food options include fan favorites like fufu, egusi soup and jollof rice.



Kemola, one of Milwaukee's newest restaurants, brings the flavors of Nigeria to Brown Deer Road.

Local perspective:

The restaurant, located west of 85th Street on Brown Deer Road near the Granville Station Redevelopment, opened on May 16. It's been a busy week for Mary Oluwakemi Akande and her husband, Ola.

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"People will (ask me), ‘Aren’t you tired?’ I’m happy doing it because I see my customers eating the food, happy," said Mary.

Mary said their mission is to bring authentic Nigerian cuisine to the area, which she said is seldom found.

Kemola restaurant on Brown Deer Road

"It’s not just a business, it’s not just coming to sit down and eat," she said. "It’s a ministry."

Mary said they relocated to the U.S. roughly 20 years ago, and she brought her passion for cooking with her. She said her schedule was soon booked with catering services – from weddings to birthday celebrations to graduation parties – all while she and her husband worked as full-time nurses.

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"I’m so grateful because I’m not journeying alone, I have a lot of people joining me," she said.

With the help of family and friends, the two took the next step in establishing their family restaurant. They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a variety of food options, including fan favorites like fufu, egusi soup and jollof rice.

"It’s like a dream come true," she said.