Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre presents: Swing State

In a world that’s more divided than ever, it can be hard to know who your friends are.

Swing State takes place in a rural Wisconsin town.

"Recently widowed, Peg tends to the native plants in her 40-acre rural Wisconsin prairie backyard. Her solitary days are interrupted only by visits from Ryan, a family friend with a checkered past. When a mysterious theft alerts the authorities, a string of events unfold that forever changes their lives and their community. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman questions how we help each other when it feels like our way of life is in danger of disappearing."

Get tickets for showings from Feb. 11 through March 8 at Next Act Theatre.