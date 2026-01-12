Milwaukee Museum Days returns; 10 days of free, discounted admission
MILWAUKEE - Museum Days is returning to Milwaukee!
The 10-day event is a celebration of Milwaukee’s cultural attractions, featuring special admission offers at 26 participating museums across Milwaukee County and the surrounding region.
Running from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, Museum Days invites visitors and locals alike to experience art, science, history, music and architecture through affordable and engaging museum visits this winter.
"Museum Days is one of the best opportunities of the year to explore Milwaukee’s cultural institutions at a great value," said Josh Albrecht, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Milwaukee. "Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for a new family tradition, Museum Days makes it easy to experience everything that makes Milwaukee such an inspiring place to visit."
A boost for the Milwaukee region
Milwaukee’s museums and attractions also help drive the region’s visitor economy.
According to tourism data from Visit Milwaukee partner Zartico, visitors account for about 40% of spending at Milwaukee attractions like museums, underscoring the importance of continued visitation during winter travel periods.
During Museum Days, participating museums will offer admission deals ranging from free entry to discounted ticket pricing, including 15%, 20% and 25% off regular admission prices.
Offers vary by location, and the full list of admission deals and participating museums is available on the Visit Milwaukee website.
Participating museums
- America’s Black Holocaust Museum
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- Bucyrus Museum
- Charles Allis Art Museum
- Emile H. Mathis Art Gallery at UW–Milwaukee
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block
- Grohmann Museum
- Haggerty Museum of Art
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Art Preserve
- Luxembourg American Cultural Society & Center
- Lynden Sculpture Garden
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- Milwaukee County Historical Society
- Milwaukee Public Museum
- Mitchell Gallery of Flight
- National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
- Racine Art Museum
- Sculpture Milwaukee
- The Catacombs of Neto Art Museum
- Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens
- War Memorial Center
- Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum
- Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
Hotel month
Museum Days pairs perfectly with Visit Milwaukee’s winter Hotel Month campaign, which encourages travelers to turn a day of museum-hopping into a full getaway with special lodging offers available throughout the season.
