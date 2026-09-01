Milwaukee murder: Teens charged as adults, headed to trial

The Brief Two Milwaukee teens are charged with murder in connection to an April shooting. The second teen was bound over for trial on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The victim, David Krause, was shot near 1st and Greenfield.



The second of two Milwaukee teens charged as adults with shooting and killing a man who asked for a ride during a spring rainstorm is headed to trial.

Charges filed

In court:

A court commissioner bound 15-year-old Stallone Dailey over for trial on charges of felony murder, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and arson of a stolen vehicle. Last month, 16-year-old Breontae Tyler was also bound over for trial in the case.

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What's next:

Both Dailey and Tyler are due back in court next week.

Man shot, killed

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Dailey and Tyler were part of a group of teens who were driving around the city in stolen vehicles, and they stopped at a gas station at 1st and Mineral on April 14, 2026. That’s where a detective testified 35-year-old David Krause ran into the teens, bought one of them a drink, and asked them for a ride to a Bay View bar.

A detective testified Tyler, Dailey and another boy discussed robbing Krause, suspecting Krause had a gun in his backpack. The detective said Tyler drove Krause, along with Dailey and two other teens, around the corner from the gas station, near 1st and Greenfield.

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"(A boy in the vehicle) says they stop the white Sonata there. The victim, Mr. Krause, does get out of the vehicle and run towards the Harbor Room," said MPD Det. Brian Young. "Mr. Tyler gets out of the vehicle, as well as Mr. Dailey and they chase after the victim, grabbing onto him. They're struggling and fighting, and according to (the juvenile witness), the victim was getting the best of them in the fight, and Breontae Tyler pulls out a gun and shoots Mr. Krause."

The stolen vehicle was later found torched, and the second stolen vehicle was found not far from where Dailey lives with his family.