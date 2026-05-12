The Brief A new Milwaukee mural is nearing completion near 18th and Lincoln. The artists said it was important to represent and celebrate the community. The 13-by-55-foot piece is part of the Brewers' community mural project.



A new mural is nearing completion on Milwaukee's south side.

Local perspective:

The 13-by-55-foot piece is part of the Milwaukee Brewers' community mural project. The artists said the mural's vibrant colors are meant to represent the city's sunset, and they wanted it to feel nostalgic.

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An image of a paletero is at the center, surrounded by kids getting ice cream. The mural also features prevalent buildings on the city's south side, including the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, Basilica of St. Josephat and American Family Field.

Artists Whitney Salgado and Aisha Valentin said it was important for them to make the community feel represented and celebrated.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Brewers community mural project near 18th and Lincoln

"It just reminds me that it's not really for us, at the end of the day, it's for everyone else. I think public art is really important in that way, it's really geared towards community wellness," said Valentin.

What's next:

The mural can be found near 18th and Lincoln. It is expected to be completed soon.