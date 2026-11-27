The Brief A dispute between Milwaukee neighbors back in August escalated into a stabbing that left a mother hospitalized for nearly two weeks. One person was criminally charged in the case, but had the major charge dismissed and was put on probation. In September, another person, 24-year-old Latanya Wilks, was criminally charged in connection to the stabbing.



A Milwaukee mother was stabbed and seriously injured during a dispute between neighbors this summer. Now, a woman accused of attacking her is headed to trial.

In court:

Latanya Wilks, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and three misdemeanors in the case. Court records show she demanded and was granted a speedy trial on Wednesday, and she's now scheduled to face a jury in February.

Latanya Wilks

Prosecutors had originally accused another woman, 51-year-old Tawanna Gant, of stabbing the victim. She instead pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon, court records show, and a charge for first-degree reckless injury was dismissed.

A judge sentenced Gant last week to one-and-half years in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision, but stayed that sentence and ordered Gant to serve three year's probation.

Woman stabbed

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, on the night of Aug. 19, police responded to a weapons complaint at a duplex on Long Islan Drive where the victim, later identified as Kiera Hennings, lived in the upper unit and Gant lived in the lower unit.

Court filings said Hennings had been stabbed twice, resulting in a collapsed lung and liver injury. At first, she told police at the scene that Gant came upstairs, broke down her door and stabbed her. She later identified Wilks, the girlfriend of Gant's son, as another person who stabbed her.

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What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with Hennings after the attack.

"I asked my 9-year-old son to get a sheet to preserve me, so thank god the paramedics came within 10 minutes," said Hennings. "I’m living in constant fear every day that I’m here. I live in fear because I don’t want no one to know that I’m here, that I’m back at home."

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Dig deeper:

Other witnesses talked to police, according to the complaint. One witness said a fight broke out, and they saw Wilks stab Hennings with a knife before they and Hennings ran back upstairs. Another witness told police that they saw Hennings go back downstairs thinking police had arrived, where a male suspect dragged her down the stairs and a female suspect was holding a kitchen knife and said: "Mama, she needs to be stabbed."

The complaint went on to say that Wilks admitted to police during an interview that she drove to Gant's home after receiving a chaotic phone call and getting into a physical fight with Hennings in the hallway. Wilks stated she went into Gant's apartment, grabbed a kitchen knife, and went outside where Gant's two sons were smashing Henning's car windows. Wilks admitted to slashing Hennings tires. She said she then returned to the hallway still holding the knife as Hennings came downstairs holding a piece of wood.