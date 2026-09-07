The Brief A 39-year-old Milwaukee mother was stabbed 12 times by her 21-year-old daughter in Georgia. Shyanniah Johnson faces aggravated assault and child cruelty charges following the Aug. 20 attack. Kimberly King received treatment, got her son back, and encourages parents to seek help early.



Kimberly King says she ran out of tears from crying so much. The 39-year-old Milwaukee mother is recovering from being stabbed multiple times by the one person she never expected.

"My daughter," King said. "She stabbed me multiple times."

Woman stabbed

The backstory:

King said the count was 12 times.

"She stabbed me all over my head, my arms, my shoulders," King said.

Police said the attack happened on Aug. 20, in Acworth, Georgia.

King said she and her 21-year-old daughter, Shyanniah Johnson, were heading back to Milwaukee from Florida. King said on their way back, they stopped in Georgia. She said they had just taken her young son and grandson to Chuck E. Cheese when she started bickering with her daughter in the car over her daughter's behavior.

Shyanniah Johnson

"I was complaining to her about not flushing the toilets and just little things that I shouldn't be complaining to a 21-year-old girl," King said.

King said she pulled over in a Chick-fil-A parking lot after her daughter looked like she wanted to hit her.

"I'm like, 'so, what's going on? Why you look like you want to hit me?" King said. "She pulled my hair down and just started stabbing me."

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She said the attack happened while her son and grandson were in the backseat. King said she got out of the car, bloody, and ran inside the Chick-fil-A, where an officer used a tourniquet to save her life.

"I knew that the seconds mattered in that moment to stop the bleeding, or she was going to die," Makayla Grimes of the Acworth Police Department said.

King was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

"I'm just happy that I'm alive," King said.

Police said Johnson drove away with the kids in the car. Officers said she also sustained an injury to her own leg during the incident.

Shyanniah Johnson

What we know:

Law enforcement used ALPR System data to find Johnson in Whitfield County, where she was arrested and transported to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia. Police said the two children were placed in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) in Whitfield County.

King said she's since been able to get her son back.

Court records show Johnson was charged with Aggravated Assault (Family Violence Act) and two counts of third-degree Cruelty to a Child. She's since posted a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.

King said she's also disturbed by seeing court documents that show the conditions of her daughter's release show that she's not required to stay in Georgia.

"I do not feel safe; I'm upset they let her out," King said.

Unsettled and unnerved, the manicurist said after the stabbing she can barely use her hands for work or daily activities.

King said she still loves her daughter but wants to keep her at a distance.

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She also said she doesn't want what happened to her to happen to other parents. She's encouraging parents to pay attention to their children's behavior and seek help if anything looks out of the ordinary.

"I just want parents to know that some of the smallest things are the biggest things to look for," King said. "They're the biggest indicators that something is wrong."

King said she has a few more surgeries set for the future. She has set up a GoFundMe to help during her recovery.

Johnson's next court date is set for October.