Milwaukee missing man last seen near 76th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Daveon Archibold, 23, a missing man with disabilities.
Archibold was last seen near 76th and Glendale Monday afternoon, Sept. 19.
He's described as Black, standing 6' tall, weighing 130 pounds with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache and beard.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top and camouflage pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.