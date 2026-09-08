Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen on northwest side

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The Brief Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing Aquarian Charles. The 21-year-old was last seen on Fond du Lac Avenue east of 107th Street. Anyone with information on Charles' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 21-year-old Aquarian Charles, a critically missing man who was last seen on Fond du Lac Avenue east of 107th Street at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The details:

Police described Charles as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jogger-style pants and white shoes.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Charles' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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