Memorial Day tribute: 'Field of Flags' honors fallen service members

The Brief Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, an annual event is back at the lakefront, honoring fallen service members. The seventh annual Field of Flags is back at the War Memorial Center. The public is welcome to attend the Remembrance Ceremony and walk through the Field of Flags, open until May 27.



The seventh annual Field of Flags is back at the War Memorial Center. A Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 22.

Volunteers began building the Field of Flags on May 18. Each of the 27,316 American flags placed in Veterans Park honors a Wisconsin service member lost in conflict since the Civil War.

What they're saying:

"2026 marks the 250th Birthday of America. As Wisconsinites embark on a summer of celebration, it is only fitting to reflect this Memorial Day on the true price of freedom that built this country. Field of Flags is the embodiment of our core mission: Honor the Dead — Serve the Living," said Brian Winski, War Memorial Center President/CEO.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Field Of Flags outside War Memorial Center

Remembrance Ceremony

What we know:

The public is welcome to attend the Remembrance Ceremony and walk through the Field of Flags, open until May 27.

Additionally, the War Memorial Beer Garden kicks off its season on May 22, featuring veteran resource tables to help the community connect.