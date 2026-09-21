Milwaukee MCTS budget gap, route cuts possible; blind riders concerned

The Brief Milwaukee County Transit System is considering route changes to close a $15 million budget gap. Visually impaired riders worry potential cuts could impact access to jobs and key facilities. MCTS is collecting public feedback on concepts through events and an online survey through Oct. 26.



Milwaukee County Transit System is looking to make changes to routes to close a budget gap. Some worry it will come at the expense of some of the most vulnerable.

Riding with MCTS

What they're saying:

Getting around hasn't been easy for Kevin Meyers.

"It was a pretty big challenge at first," Meyers said. "It took some time."

The Greenfield man often walks or catches a ride and relies heavily on public transportation. He is concerned that could change.

"It’s going to really mess things up for me," Meyers said.

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Concerns over possible route reductions

Big picture view:

Meyers is worried that MCTS reductions in service could not only impact him, but others just like him.

"It’s going to make it pretty challenging for me to get to a bus to take where I need to go," Meyers said.

MCTS is considering options to close a $15 million budget gap. Concepts include running fewer routes and cutting bus frequency on existing routes.

"My goal is to make sure that the non-driving working blind population isn’t left out," Jed Moss said.

Moss is vice president for the Milwaukee chapter of the Federation of the Blind. He said the ridership concept being considered would drastically change Route 18, which services Beyond Vision and Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Buses currently drop-off at the facilities.

"We would probably lose some of our workers," Moss said.

MCTS said its redesign project is asking riders for input on two concepts being considered, noting these are not proposals.

Moss and Meyers are hopeful their feedback is taken seriously.

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"We need to work through this together to come up with a solution for this," Meyers said.

MCTS is asking people to share their input. There are various events where people can do that, and a survey people can take online through Oct. 26.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

Full statement from Beyond Vision

What they're saying:

"Accessible, affordable public transportation is critical to thriving communities. Especially for people who don't drive, including people with disabilities. At Beyond Vision, that's not an abstract concern: more than half of our employees are blind or visually impaired and do not drive, which makes reliable bus and paratransit service the difference between having a job and not having one.

Our initial review of the two concepts under MCTS Forward is concerning to us, both as an employer and as an advocate for people who are blind or visually impaired. The plan concentrating service on high-ridership routes appears likely to significantly reduce or eliminate bus and paratransit access to western Milwaukee County, home to Beyond Vision. For our employees, that's not a commute inconvenience; it's the loss of access to their jobs, along with the services, shopping, recreation, and medical care they rely on throughout this part of the County.

We understand the budget pressures MCTS is facing and want to be a partner in finding a sustainable path forward. The solution shouldn't come with the loss of equal access to large areas of Milwaukee County for the people who depend on transit the most.

Our hope is that MCTS, the County Board and community members prioritize solutions that preserve access rather than shift the burden onto those with the fewest alternatives."

-Rob Buettner, President & CEO, Beyond Vision