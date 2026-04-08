Milwaukee Marathon; traffic and parking changes on Saturday, April 11

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The Brief The Milwaukee Marathon takes place Saturday, April 11, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting at N. Harbor Drive and ending at Humboldt Park. All streets along the route will be closed to traffic; vehicles parked in "No Parking" zones will be ticketed and towed. Approximately 20 bus routes will be detoured.



The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) wants you to know about traffic and parking changes for a marathon/half-marathon on Saturday, April 11. The event begins at 6 a.m. at N. Harbor Drive with event activities ending by 1 p.m. at Humboldt Park.

Marathon impacts parking, traffic

What we know:

A news release says the Milwaukee Marathon will wind through several parts of the city – visiting several neighborhoods across aldermanic districts.

All streets along the route will be closed to traffic and parking during the races for safety reasons. Residents, churches, restaurants and other businesses, and all other organizations with driveways on the route should be aware that access during the races will be limited – make your travel/parking plans accordingly.

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Motorists are urged to be aware of temporary parking restrictions along the routes. "NO PARKING – TOW AWAY ZONE" signs will be posted with information as to when parking will be restricted. There will be different hours of parking restrictions depending on where a street is on the marathon route. Vehicles must be moved off the route to ensure the safety of all participants. All vehicles parked on the marathon and half-marathon routes will be ticketed and towed/relocated.

If your vehicle is towed, you need to call 414-286-2700 for more information.

Bus routes impacted

What we know:

Milwaukee County Transit System riders should expect detours on the approximately 20 bus routes directly affected by the races Saturday. For more information on alternative routes, stops, and detours, check ridemcts.com.

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For more information about the marathon – including an interactive map of the route, you are invited to visit the Milwaukee Marathon website.