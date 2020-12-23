Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, seriously wounded on north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning, Dec. 23.

Police said the victim was shot near Sherman and Center around 9:50 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Joel Acevedo’s family calls for more charges in his death

The family of Joel Acevedo says two people are party to a crime in his death. Former MPD Officer Michael Mattioli is already charged with homicide.