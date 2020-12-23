Milwaukee man shot, seriously wounded on north side

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning, Dec. 23.

Police said the victim was shot near Sherman and Center around 9:50 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

