Milwaukee man returns home after ICE arrest
MILWAUKEE - After spending a month in ICE custody, a man is back home with his wife and one-year-old baby in Milwaukee.
ICE agents arrested him as part of a 'targeted operation' on undocumented people with criminal records.
But his family said that that label does not fit him.
Giovanni Sosa spent almost a month in the Dodge County Jail, but Sosa said it felt like a lifetime.
He left the house for a haircut and never came back. His immigration attorney said this happened while waiting for his green card paperwork to be processed.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from ICE agents, his family, Giovanni Sosa and his immigration attorney.