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Milwaukee man returns home after ICE arrest

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published July 25, 2026 10:51 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 10:51 PM CDT
Milwaukee man detained by ICE reunites with family
Milwaukee man detained by ICE reunites with family

Milwaukee man detained by ICE reunites with family

Giovanni Sosa spent almost a month in the Dodge County Jail after being detained by ICE. A federal immigration judge granted Sosa's release on bond.

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee man returned home to his family after spending a month in ICE custody.
    • ICE agents arrested him as part of a targeted operation on undocumented people with criminal records.
    • His attorney said he was targeted while his paperwork for his green card was being processed. 

MILWAUKEE - After spending a month in ICE custody, a man is back home with his wife and one-year-old baby in Milwaukee. 

ICE agents arrested him as part of a 'targeted operation' on undocumented people with criminal records.

But his family said that that label does not fit him. 

Giovanni Sosa spent almost a month in the Dodge County Jail, but Sosa said it felt like a lifetime. 

He left the house for a haircut and never came back. His immigration attorney said this happened while waiting for his green card paperwork to be processed.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from ICE agents, his family, Giovanni Sosa and his immigration attorney.

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