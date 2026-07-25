Milwaukee man returns home after ICE arrest

The Brief A Milwaukee man returned home to his family after spending a month in ICE custody. ICE agents arrested him as part of a targeted operation on undocumented people with criminal records. His attorney said he was targeted while his paperwork for his green card was being processed.



After spending a month in ICE custody, a man is back home with his wife and one-year-old baby in Milwaukee.

ICE agents arrested him as part of a 'targeted operation' on undocumented people with criminal records.

But his family said that that label does not fit him.

Giovanni Sosa spent almost a month in the Dodge County Jail, but Sosa said it felt like a lifetime.

He left the house for a haircut and never came back. His immigration attorney said this happened while waiting for his green card paperwork to be processed.