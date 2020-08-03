Milwaukee man killed in head-on crash in Caledonia; police seek driver who caused it

A Milwaukee man was killed in a crash in Caledonia Monday afternoon, Aug. 3.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near State Highway 38 and 4 Mile Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the man who died was headed north on State Highway 38 in a white Honda, approaching 4 Mile Road when another vehicle, described as a tan, four-door sedan headed west on 4 Mile Road proceeded into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign -- failing to yield the right of way to the victim.

The victim's Honda then swerved into the southbound lane of State Highway 38, and was struck head-on by a pickup truck headed southbound.

Police said the driver of the sedan who failed to yield the right of way drove around the crash and left the scene.

Meanwhile, life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 67-year-old Oak Creek man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with information on the driver of the sedan is asked to please contact police.