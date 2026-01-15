Milwaukee man frustrated by stolen, scrapped car

The Brief A Milwaukee man wants a salvage dealer to cover his losses after his car was stolen and sold without a title. In Wisconsin, it's legal to sell a car without a title for scrap. A 30-year-old man is charged with burglary in the case. Prosecutors say he met a tow driver at the victim's garage and sold the car without a title or keys.



Milwaukee police say Carlton Jackson's car was stolen from his garage and scrapped. For more than two years, Jackson has argued the salvage yard should cover his losses because it didn't require a title when it bought his car. As Contact 6 found out, the salvage yard didn't violate the law.

In October 2023, Jackson says a thief pried open his garage doors and stole two cars: Jackson's 1999 Chevrolet Blazer and his brother's Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham.

Contact 6 first met Jackson in September 2025. That same week, the man charged in his case was arrested for bail jumping and obstructing an officer.

Aaron Silas had missed his court appearances in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, including his trial date, for the burglary of Jackson's car.

Judge Kristy Yang set his cash bail at $15,000. Silas has been in custody awaiting trial since.

A complete loss

For Jackson, the theft is just half of the story.

He says the other half took place at Milwaukee Iron & Metal on Green Bay Avenue.

Police reports reveal Milwaukee police quickly tracked Jackson's car to the salvage dealer, where it was scrapped two days prior.

A couple of weeks later, the salvage business gave police a Junked Vehicle Bill of Sale for the Chevy Blazer, signed by Silas. It also sent a picture of Silas' Wisconsin Identification Card, used by the person who junked the vehicle.

Police reports say Silas sold the car to a tow truck driver hired to recover the vehicle for Milwaukee Iron & Metal.

Police reports also include a picture of a man who appears to be Silas holding his identification card, standing by what appears to be Jackson's garage. Jackson says he never gave permission for his car to be sold or junked.

Fighting back

The same day he discovered the theft, Jackson says he visited the salvage yard with his car's title in hand.

"(I said) he had no right to sell it. It's reported as stolen," recalled Jackson. "(The woman) said, "We can't do anything. You have to go back to the police department."

Jackson says he spotted his car on the salvage lot that day, but Contact 6 was unable to verify his statement.

A couple of days later, Milwaukee police told Jackson his car had been destroyed.

Who's covering the losses?

Jackson didn't have auto insurance on the Chevy Blazer. He said he was fixing up the car, not driving it. The tow driver told police it was "covered in dust and flat tires," according to police reports.

Jackson wants Milwaukee Iron & Metal to cover his losses. He believes the salvage yard should be responsible because it bought his vehicle without a title.

"At a minimum, they should take responsibility for that," said Jackson.

As Contact 6 discovered, getting a title is not a requirement in Wisconsin.

"We weren't issued any citations," said Michael Maistelman, attorney for Milwaukee Iron & Metal. "As soon as the person comes in, and all of the hoops are properly and legally jumped through, then (the dealer) can dispose of the car."

What the law says

Under Wisconsin Statute, if a seller does not have a vehicle title, a salvage dealer must get a Junked Vehicle Bill of Sale. It must get the seller's driver's license number or photo identification number.

The salvage dealer must check whether the car has any liens, and keep record of every vehicle acquired, including the name and address of the seller.

"People that are on the margin of society can sometimes lose, can't find or buy a car and are never given a title," said Maistelman.

The only person headed to trial in the case is Silas in February. Jackson is frustrated by his lack of legal options.

"I have no understanding of that, at all," said Jackson.

Jackson tried suing the salvage dealer, but his claim was dismissed.