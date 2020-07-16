Milwaukee man charged in fatal stabbing of 48-year-old woman near 29th and Highland

article





MILWAUKEE -- A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old woman near 29th and Highland on Sunday, July 12. The accused is Anthony Smith -- and he faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.



According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a battery/cutting. They found the victim in front of an apartment with a stab wound. Despite attempts to save her life, the 48-year-old died on the scene. She was later identified as Marina Martinez.



The complaint indicates Martinez was found outside of the apartment of Smith. When officers arrived on the scene, the complaint says he "was not present in the apartment at that time and no one else was located inside of the apartment."





When later questioned by police during a three-hour interview, Smith indicated he had been at his apartment drinking the night of the death. He told officers he had been dating the victim for two months. The complaint says Smith initially told police Martinez wanted to cut herself. Smith said he "tried to stop her from stabbing herself, but he thought he would get into trouble for drinking so he left before the police arrived." However, when police told Smith that Martinez "did not stab herself, Smith stated, that's all he can remember." Smith later told investigators "after he stabbed her, he got into his car and drove to his parent's house."





On Thursday, July 16, Smith appeared by video conference at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. The court was advised by Smith's defense that there is reason to believe Smith is not competent to proceed. A competency exam was ordered -- and is due back on July 31. Until that date, Smith is being held by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.