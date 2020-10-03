Milwaukee man charged in fatal crash, police pursuit

article

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a police pursuit that ended with a fatal crash on Sept. 26.

Prosecutors charged Robert Nash with three counts, including hit-and-run resulting in death, in connection to the north side incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police spotted a speeding vehicle near 30th and Walnut. When they followed the vehicle and turned on their lights and sirens, the vehicle sped off, running multiple stop signs.

Officers briefly lost track of the vehicle as the pursuit, which began headed southeast, made its way northwest. It was later spotted near 35th and Walnut.

A witness told police that the vehicle ran a stop sign there and hit another vehicle, which then flipped over. The driver was trapped inside and later died of his injuries.

The complaint states that Nash told police that he saw officers trying to pull him over and did not want to get caught driving without a license. He also admitted to the crash and running away from the scene to his home where he later told police a fake story about getting carjacked.

Nash is charged with one count of fatal hit-and-run resulting in death, one count of fleeing/eluding an officer resulting in the death of another and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death.