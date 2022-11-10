Milwaukee man arrested, suspected in attack on woman, others

article

Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a battery complaint near 64th and Silver Spring on Nov. 2.

Officials say the man custody struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, complained of pain.

Police say the man in custody may have been involved in at least three other incidents in the area.

Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.