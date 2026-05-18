Milwaukee police investigating assault in parking garage

The Brief A portion of MacArthur Square parking garage in Milwaukee was blocked off by police on Monday. Police tell FOX6 News they were called to the scene for reports of an assault. This is a developing story.



There was a police presence at MacArthur Square parking garage in Milwaukee on Monday morning, May 18.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Milwaukee police presence at MacArthur Square parking garage

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.