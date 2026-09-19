Milwaukee lowrider car show celebrates Hispanic heritage

The Brief Dozens of car clubs gathered in Milwaukee to celebrate lowrider culture and Hispanic Heritage Month. More than 25 car clubs featured classic models while navigating the threat of rainy weather. Organizers emphasized passing down culture and positive mentality to future generations.



Dozens of car clubs from Milwaukee and surrounding areas gathered to celebrate culture, pride and their love for lowriders.

Car show organizers told FOX6 News that people came from all over to Milwaukee to take part in this meet, and they would not let the threat of rain get in the way.

"We had a lot of people coming from Chicago, Indiana, different states," Eric Ramos said. "The weather was a big concern."

But rain or shine, the show had to go on. More than 25 car clubs took over 5th Street in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 19.

"We're celebrating the Lowrider community independence, but at the same time celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month," Ramos, a member of Milwaukee's Ranflitas Car Club, said. "We want to keep passing on our cultures. Our way of life, you know a positive, you know positive mentality."

For Ramos and other participants, this car show means so much more than just the hot rides.

"Representing, showing the world what we can do in the community, out in a community," Ramos said.

Through these classic cars they bring art, culture, pride and family.

"We have a little bit of everything. We got from old-school bombs to Impala to newer trucks, bodies, a little bit of everything," Rafael Hernandez, of LoLo Blvd Milwaukee, said.

But it is the stories under the hood that bring this community together.

"As far as I can tell, it was about the 70s and 80s, the Lowrider culture started growing," Hernandez said.

A blend of Latino roots and heritage is felt in every model on display.

"We do a part with the Milwaukee Brewers when they do their Heritage night, the Milwaukee Bucks when they do their Latino night, we get invited to those types of events. Now we open up streets type of event. It's such a great feeling," Hernandez said.

Despite rain dominating the weekend forecast, the momentum continued.

"The party is going to continue, rain or shine," Ramos said.

The groups told FOX6 News they are excited to continue to take part in community events like these to continue the legacy with more generations to follow.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.