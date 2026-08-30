Milwaukee Lowcountry on Water Street closes

The Brief Lowcountry seafood restaurant on Water Street announced its permanent closure on Sunday. Customers expressed confusion after finding a sign on the door reading "Thank you. Closed for good." While Lowcountry gave no official reason, other closing nearby businesses cited safety concerns.



Another business on Milwaukee's Water Street closed for good.

Lowcountry, a seafood restaurant, announced on Sunday it is saying goodbye.

A look online shows the business has positive reviews and a glance at the restaurant's window shows a sticker with an "A" health rating.

Imagine the confusion when customers looked at the door and saw a sign saying, "Thank you. Closed for good."

"Apparently, lately the lights have just been off," Milwaukee resident Robin Lamonte said.

Lamonte found out the news while heading there for dinner with friends.

"We were happy, we were ready to get a boil in or something," Lamonte said.

FOX6 News on scene updated the group while they were waiting outside.

"The sudden closure is kind of wild," Lamonte said.

Lowcountry announced the closure on social media but gave no explanation as to why. FOX6 went there in person, and the general manager said, "Business is not what it used to be."

Last week, the gentleman's club Silk Exotic announced it is temporarily closing its doors. The business said it is not abandoning the downtown area and would reassess in November.

Back in May, Duke's on Water shut down for good.

While Lowcountry did not go into specific details, Silk and Duke's cited violence and safety concerns in the area as reasons for closing.

Neighbor Nehemiah Brown said he thinks the increased underage crowd in the area causes problems.

"They do a lot of stupid stuff like fighting and all of that," Brown said.

As multiple businesses closed, either permanently or temporarily, in just over three months, people downtown said they hope more will not follow.

"I just hope it doesn't affect the development or the further development of this area," Lamonte said. "A lot of people come here to have a good time, and a lot of people come here to eat. There are a lot of good restaurants."

The district's alderman, Robert Bauman, told FOX6 he did not know why the business closed and has not received any communication from them.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.