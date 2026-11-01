Milwaukee lost children; police seek guardians
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying two lost children and finding their parents or guardians.
Lost children
What we know:
Milwaukee police said two children were brought into Milwaukee Police District 5 at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, by someone who saw the children wandering near Dr. William Finlayson Street and Locust.
Neither child was able to provide their name, address or identify their guardians.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.