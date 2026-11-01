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Milwaukee lost children; police seek guardians

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published November 1, 2026 7:00 PM CST
Published November 1, 2026 7:00 PM CST
article

Unidentified lost children

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying two lost children and finding their parents or guardians.
    • The children were found wandering near Dr. William Finlayson and Locust streets on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying two lost children and finding their parents or guardians.

Lost children

What we know:

Milwaukee police said two children were brought into Milwaukee Police District 5 at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, by someone who saw the children wandering near Dr. William Finlayson Street and Locust.

Neither child was able to provide their name, address or identify their guardians. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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