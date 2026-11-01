Milwaukee lost children; police seek guardians

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying two lost children and finding their parents or guardians. The children were found wandering near Dr. William Finlayson and Locust streets on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying two lost children and finding their parents or guardians.

Lost children

What we know:

Milwaukee police said two children were brought into Milwaukee Police District 5 at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, by someone who saw the children wandering near Dr. William Finlayson Street and Locust.

Neither child was able to provide their name, address or identify their guardians.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.