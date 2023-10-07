Milwaukee 'Let Them Live Walk' for domestic violence awareness
People are standing together in Milwaukee to have their voices heard for the 4th annual Let Them Live Walk for domestic violence awareness.
FOX6's Isley Gooden visited Veterans Park, the site of the walk, with the Exposed the Podcast Foundation to learn how the nonprofit got involved.
Important event, conversation being held at Milwaukee's lakefront
The Let Them Live Walk for domestic violence is being held on Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday, Oct. 7. FOX6's Isley Gooden learned more about this important issue.
