Milwaukee leaf collection policy; council seeks notice before DPW changes

The Brief Milwaukee residents will be able to either rake leaves to the curb or bag them for pickup this fall. DPW reversed course after initially announcing residents would have to bag leaves, drawing complaints from the public and council members. The Common Council’s Public Works Committee advanced a proposal requiring DPW to notify council members before future leaf pickup changes.



Milwaukee residents will have two options for leaf pickup this fall after the city reversed course on a plan that would have required leaves to be bagged.

What we know:

Milwaukee’s longstanding policy asked residents to rake leaves into the street for designated city pickup starting in October. But last fall, leaves were not picked up before city trucks shifted to snow plowing, and some leaves later clogged storm drains.

"I don’t want to see leaves in the street. That contributes to the flooding issues that we are facing," said Alderman Alex Brower.

At the end of April, Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works revealed residents would have to bag their leaves this fall. Some Common Council members said they were left in the dark.

"This ain't even about leaves, it’s about communication," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

After complaints, DPW reversed the change less than two weeks later, leaving residents with two options this fall: rake leaves out for pickup or bag them.

What they're saying:

"Any debris that we can keep out of the public right away is a plus, and I know it may be impactful when we look at fall," said Jerrel Kruschke, Milwaukee Public Works commissioner. "But when we see the active storms that consistently happen on a yearly basis, what we saw in spring this year, and to try to keep as much debris out, I’ve had requests that come across the city that want bagging. It is half-and-half."

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, the Common Council’s Public Works Committee advanced a proposal that would require DPW to alert council members about future leaf pickup changes before the department goes public.

So, this upcoming fall, you will have the option to rake your leaves to the curb, or to bag them.

If it was not already confusing, Kruschke also said the Common Council would have to approve eliminating the rake-out option, as that option is enshrined in the city’s ordinance.

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