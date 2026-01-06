Milwaukee leaf collection issue; leaves, rain create localized flooding

The Brief Heavy rain and uncollected leaves from November are causing localized flooding and blocked sewer grates across Milwaukee. Leaf collection was halted by a major Thanksgiving snowstorm; now that the snow has melted, DPW crews have resumed removal. Residents are using the MKE Mobile Action app to report issues, while some are manually clearing drains to prevent further flooding.



This winter, Milwaukee is dealing with fall problems. Piles of uncollected leaves and heavy rain made for messy roads on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Uncollected leaves issue

What we know:

The old piles of leaves are causing localized flooding as they are covering sewer grates. It is an issue Milwaukee residents hoped would be resolved back in November.

FOX6 News has been tracking requests for leaf pickup through the MKE Mobile Action app. You can enter an address and service request, whether it is snow, ice, leaf or sanitation services. On Tuesday, a FOX6 News crew saw dozens of requests for leaf removal and Milwaukee DPW crews cleaning up some of those leaves which have been sitting there for months.

City crews had been tasked back in November with picking up those leaves, but when southeast Wisconsin was hit with a big snowfall around Thanksgiving – and snow became the priority. Now that most of the snow has melted, the focus is back to the leaves.

Residents encouraged to help

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee residents are encouraged to report issues with leaves via the app. The FOX6 News crew also saw some residents taking matters into their own hands. They were cleaning the leaves out of the drains and helping the water flow into the sewers.

No residents wanted to speak with FOX6 News on camera. But among those we spoke with, they said they did not want to wait until this became a bigger issue.

DPW statement

What they're saying:

Officials with the Milwaukee DPW issued the following statement:

"The leaf rake-out deadline, when residents were asked to rake leaves to the curb, was Sunday, November 30. Under normal conditions, crews would then complete citywide leaf collection within two to three weeks.



"This year, a significant early-season snowstorm on November 29 interrupted operations and changed how collections could proceed. Before the storm, City crews had already begun consolidating many individual curbside leaf piles into larger centralized piles in preparation for pickup.



"When collections resumed, crews first prioritized removal of these large consolidated piles. Crews are now collecting large curbside piles created by residents. Smaller, scattered piles that were not consolidated before the storm will be addressed in the spring. (Previously announced)



"Residents may still submit a request for leaf collection at milwaukee.gov/Click4Action , through the MKE Mobile Action app, or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).



"We recognize that the delays have been frustrating for residents. Early snowfall, freezing temperatures, and ongoing snow operations have created challenges, but leaf collection is continuing. The same sanitation crews and equipment used for leaf collection are also responsible for garbage & recycling collections, and snow operations, and on days when snow operations are required, leaf collection must pause.



"We appreciate residents’ patience as crews work to balance these essential services and continue leaf collection across the city."