Milwaukee committee reviews ordinance on sprinkler permit fee waivers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 24, will take up an ordinance aimed at reducing city permit fees for sprinkler system installations in apartment buildings.
Authored by Alderman Peter Burgelis, the proposed ordinance would temporarily waive fees associated with plan review, permitting, and initial inspections for apartment buildings that voluntarily install sprinkler systems.
It targets structures that have been exempt from state fire suppression requirements for the past 51 years.
"This ordinance is about making it easier and more cost-effective for property owners to improve fire safety in their buildings, and help save lives," said Alderman Burgelis. "By reducing financial barriers to sprinkler installation, we’re encouraging proactive upgrades that protect residents and our community."
The committee hearing will begin at 9 a.m.
