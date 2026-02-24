Milwaukee committee reviews ordinance on sprinkler permit fee waivers

The Brief Milwaukee leaders on Tuesday will go over an ordinance centered around getting more sprinklers into apartment buildings. The ordinance would temporarily waive permit and other city fees for property owners to voluntarily install sprinklers in apartment buildings. Alderman Peter Burgelis is the author behind the proposed ordinance.



The Milwaukee Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 24, will take up an ordinance aimed at reducing city permit fees for sprinkler system installations in apartment buildings.

Authored by Alderman Peter Burgelis, the proposed ordinance would temporarily waive fees associated with plan review, permitting, and initial inspections for apartment buildings that voluntarily install sprinkler systems.

It targets structures that have been exempt from state fire suppression requirements for the past 51 years.

"This ordinance is about making it easier and more cost-effective for property owners to improve fire safety in their buildings, and help save lives," said Alderman Burgelis. "By reducing financial barriers to sprinkler installation, we’re encouraging proactive upgrades that protect residents and our community."

The committee hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

