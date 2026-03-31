Milwaukee leaders move to rename Cesar Chavez Drive amid abuse allegations

The Brief Cesar Chavez Day events have been scrapped nationwide, including in Milwaukee, following sexual abuse allegations against the late labor leader. Milwaukee leaders are moving to rename Cesar E. Chavez Drive back to S. 16th Street to aid community healing. Activists and city officials argue the move is necessary to support survivors, shifting the focus from Chavez to the broader farmworker movement he once led.



Following sexual abuse allegations, Cesar Chavez Day and events surrounding it have been canceled throughout the country, including in Milwaukee. FOX6 News spoke with leaders to find out what this means for the community moving forward.

Community moves forward

What we know:

Community activist Alondra Gracia is among those who are pushing to rename the street named in Chavez's honor.

"He's no longer relevant to what we thought he was," Gracia said. "We all make mistakes. And the fact is, that he didn't take ownership of those mistakes."

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Gracia said the allegations surrounding Chavez hit really hard.

"We need to erase it, erase it completely from our surroundings our environment or else it's like living with the pain that we're currently living as a country," Gracia said.

Efforts at City Hall

What's next:

It is a discussion that has made its way to Milwaukee City Hall.

"I'll be making your presentation on sponsoring the file. I'm assuming, and hopefully it will move forward through council and will change the street name," said Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez.

Common Council President Jose Perez

Perez said the goal for now is to change the street name back to S. 16th Street.

"We're hoping that they will then remove the name in a timely fashion," Perez said.

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Perez said he will be presenting this at the Department of Public Works meeting next Thursday, and then plans to move it forward to the Common Council.

"We have to remove the name and, as part of the healing and for the community, move forward as those affected by incident, that they heal and deal with the trauma," Perez said.

While this year's Cesar Chavez Day celebrations were canceled, people are taking time to think about those behind the movement, honoring farmworkers.