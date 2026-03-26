Milwaukee lawsuits target landlord over 200 'nuisance' properties

The Brief The City of Milwaukee filed lawsuits against Highgrove Holdings over more than 200 properties. Officials say the homes face neglect, unpaid taxes and safety concerns across the north side. The city is seeking to declare the landlord a nuisance and appoint a third party.



The City of Milwaukee has filed lawsuits against an out-of-state property owner accused of neglecting more than 200 homes, primarily on the city’s north side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office, along with Common Ground and Tenants United, announced Thursday, March 26, they are taking legal action against Highgrove Holdings, alleging widespread property neglect, code violations, unpaid property taxes and safety concerns.

In two lawsuits, the city is asking a court to declare Highgrove Holdings a public nuisance and appoint a third party to take control of the properties.

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City officials highlighted multiple properties they say have deteriorated under Highgrove’s ownership, including a home near Richards and Ring that has sat vacant since 2021. The city says Highgrove purchased the home for $9,000 and now owes about $30,000 in property taxes.

What they're saying:

"It is time to go! We are evicting you!" said Kiante Shields, Tenants United member.

Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke said the goal is to improve conditions and restore properties across impacted neighborhoods.

"We have a powerful tool, and we’re using it today," Goyke said. "We want to see board come off this house. We want to see windows restored."

Tenants also shared their stories, from mold to a collapsed ceiling falling on a person.

"I was rushed to the hospital and everything," said Ebony Martin, a tenant.

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Leaders say the fight is far from over.

"We’re at it for as long as it’s going to take," said Goyke.

The other side:

FOX6 reached out to Highgrove Holdings’ out-of-state owner, who declined to comment.

"We have not been served, so I can't give any comments now," said David Tomblin of Highgrove Holdings.

What you can do:

Goyoke, along with Common Ground and Tenants United, is encouraging tenants experiencing issues to contact the city or partner organizations to report concerns, and wants tenants to know that they are listening.