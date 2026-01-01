The Brief Hundreds of people took the polar plunge at Milwaukee's lakefront. A Milwaukee alderman joined in the annual tradition at Bradford Beach. MFD paramedics were in the water in case anyone needed help.



Light snow and freezing temperatures? Thursday's weather was perfect for hundreds of people who took the annual polar plunge at Milwaukee's lakefront.

What they're saying:

The first day of the year marked not only a fresh start but an icy, annual dip at Bradford Beach.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Cleanse off all the dirt from last year," said Robyn Rodgers. "It’s a tradition, so they love it. People come out. You meet new people."

While Rodgers was a returning plunger, others, like Milwaukee Ald. Scott Spiker, were first-timers.

"I’ll be a repeat customer now. I’ll be the welcome committee next year," he said.

The frigid event was a bit of a role reversal for friends Bill Klug and Ben Rodriguez. Klug said they were both head lifeguards at Bradford Beach years ago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Thursday, Klug and Rodriguez traded the sunscreen and beach blankets of their youth for decades of deep dunks and bathing suit bonfires.

"I believe you should do it at least once in your lifetime. It’s a bucket list thing," said Rodriguez.

Related article

The jump isn't just freezing, it's free. There's no cost and very few rules. Participants just try to gather as many people as possibly to jump in together at noon.

There's no prize, just a show of endurance and a shock to the system for people looking to start the new year alert, refreshed and certainly shivering.

Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics were in the water in case anyone needed help.