The Brief The 39th annual Cool Fool Kite Festival was held on New Year's Day. The event, at Veterans Park on Milwaukee's lakefront, was free to attend.



The cold couldn't keep some people away from Milwaukee's lakefront on New Year's Day – but they weren't there to take a polar plunge.

The 39th annual Cool Fool Kite Festival drew people to Veterans Park. It was free to attend and meant for people of all ages.

"We get little tiny kids all the way up to 90-year-old grandpas. It's just a fun range of people that come out and fly kites," said organizer Scott Fisher, who owns Gift of Wings. "Kite flying is fascinating to people, and anything that flies is actually very fascinating, so people love to come out and fly kites, no matter what their age."

Jake, who is known as the "kite guy" put on a show; some of his kits were over 100 feet long. A professional ice carving group was also there with some great designs.

