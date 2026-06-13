The Brief Deputies arrested a woman suspected of firing shots at Milwaukee's Lake Park. FOX6 News found the scene off of Lincoln Memorial Drive on Saturday. MCSO said there was an argument at a family picnic, and the woman "stormed away."



Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman suspected of firing shots during a family picnic at Lake Park on Saturday, June 13.

Lake Park investigation

What we know:

FOX6 News found the law enforcement scene on Lake Park Road, just off Lincoln Memorial Drive, at the park's northern end on Saturday night.

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The sheriff's office said they were called there at around 6:25 p.m. After deputies secured the area, they investigated and learned there was an argument during a family picnic. A woman who was at the picnic "stormed away" and fired two shots through her sunroof as she drove off. No one was injured.

Law enforcement activity at Lake Park on June 13.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of the woman's vehicle. They then went to a home tied to the vehicle's license plates, where they found the vehicle and the woman.

The woman, a 36-year-old from Milwaukee, was taken into custody. Deputies found a shell casing from the vehicle, which appeared to match another that was found at the crime scene.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said the woman is in custody pending criminal charges, but it's not clear at this time what those charges would be. The incident remains under investigation.

Editor's note: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office issued a correction to its initial report, which claimed deputies found a gun in the woman's car. It was also updated to reflect new details about the suspect's identity.

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