The Brief A Milwaukee County Jail correctional officer is accused of stealing money from an inmate. The 44-year-old is charged with felony misconduct and misdemeanor theft. A criminal complaint said the theft was captured on video.



A correctional officer is accused of stealing cash from an inmate who was being booked into the Milwaukee County Jail earlier this month.

Charges filed

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 44-year-old Quemont Greer with felony misconduct and misdemeanor theft.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Court records show Greer was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond on Nov. 21. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for comment on Nov. 23 but has not heard back.

Quemont Greer

Inmate booked

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Greer is a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office correctional officer. He was working at the Milwaukee County Jail when an inmate was booked.

Milwaukee police officers had already inventoried more than $7,000 during the man's arrest, but when he was released from jail, court filings said he didn't get the full amount back. An investigation determined the inmate made a $150 transfer to pay bail, but he was short another $200.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A detective reviewed video from the jail's booking search area. The complaint said it showed Greer opened the sealed inventory bag with the money and removed a "small amount" of $100 bills from the bag. He then sent those bills on a desk before taking out the rest of the money and putting it in a separate pile.

Prosecutors said Greer then took off his gloves and put them on the smaller amount of $100 bills, quickly picked up the gloves and bills, crumbled them into a ball and put them in his pocket. The complaint said "there is no legitimate reason for an officer to place an inmate's monies in their pocket." Greer then put the rest of the money into kiosks that deposit it into an inmate's digital account.

The inmate told detectives during an interview that he told correctional officers he was missing money, and they said the "machine made a mistake." He then contacted the Milwaukee County Fiscal Affairs Division to file a complaint/claim.

Featured article