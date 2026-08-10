Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 13-16; several ways to save at the gate

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The Brief Milwaukee Irish Fest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park this weekend for four days. Want to save on entry? Festivalgoers can explore multiple gate promotions to grab cheaper admission. Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 13-16, 2026.



Milwaukee Irish Fest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park this weekend for four days filled with incredible music, culture, and celebration.

Festivalgoers can take advantage of a variety of gate promotions to save on admission.

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee Irish Fest is all about creating memorable experiences through music, culture, and community," said Caitlin Ward, Executive Director of CelticMKE, the organization behind Irish Fest. "We’re pleased to offer a variety of ticket promotions that give guests more ways to save while enjoying everything the festival has to offer."

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All Weekend

Active Military: Active military receive free admission to the festival, plus one guest. Go to any gate ticket window and show your valid service I.D. to receive your free ticket. Thank you for your service!

Seniors (60+): $20 admission at any gate ticket window.

Children 12 and under get in free every day. No ticket required.

Daily Gate Promotions

Thursday, August 13: Free admission with donation of school supplies to benefit Free admission with donation of school supplies to benefit Hope House Milwaukee . Donations accepted outside the Main Gate entrance.

Saturday, August 15: College students receive $3 off admission at any gate ticket window with a valid student ID. Offer valid all day. This coincides with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Pep Rally—featuring the Wisconsin Badgers alumni marching band, spirit squad, and Bucky Badger—at 2 p.m. at the Aer Lingus Stage.Participate in the Arthritis Foundation’s 5K Run/Walk to Irish Fest and receive free admission to the festival upon completion of the event.

College students receive $3 off admission at any gate ticket window with a valid student ID. Offer valid all day. This coincides with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Pep Rally—featuring the Wisconsin Badgers alumni marching band, spirit squad, and Bucky Badger—at 2 p.m. at the Aer Lingus Stage.

Participate in the Arthritis Foundation’s 5K Run/Walk to Irish Fest and receive free admission to the festival upon completion of the event.

Sunday, August 16: Receive free admission between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. by donating nonperishable food items at the South Gate to support Hunger Task Force. The South Gate opens at 8:00 a.m. for the Liturgy for Peace and Justice service. Guests who donate food but choose not to attend the service can enjoy morning refreshments at one of several nearby vendors inside the South Gate until the festival opens at 11:00 a.m. Attendees may also receive a hand stamp for re-entry to the festival any time on Sunday, until 9:00 p.m.Veterans Day: Veterans, plus one guest, receive free admission. Offer valid all day. Present your valid service ID at any gate ticket window. Veterans are also invited to relax at the Onóir Lookout, a scenic rest area on the grounds. More info is available at Receive free admission between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. by donating nonperishable food items at the South Gate to support Hunger Task Force. The South Gate opens at 8:00 a.m. for the Liturgy for Peace and Justice service. Guests who donate food but choose not to attend the service can enjoy morning refreshments at one of several nearby vendors inside the South Gate until the festival opens at 11:00 a.m. Attendees may also receive a hand stamp for re-entry to the festival any time on Sunday, until 9:00 p.m.Veterans Day: Veterans, plus one guest, receive free admission. Offer valid all day. Present your valid service ID at any gate ticket window. Veterans are also invited to relax at the Onóir Lookout, a scenic rest area on the grounds. More info is available at IrishFest.com/vip

Receive free admission between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. by donating nonperishable food items at the South Gate to support Hunger Task Force. The South Gate opens at 8:00 a.m. for the Liturgy for Peace and Justice service. Guests who donate food but choose not to attend the service can enjoy morning refreshments at one of several nearby vendors inside the South Gate until the festival opens at 11:00 a.m. Attendees may also receive a hand stamp for re-entry to the festival any time on Sunday, until 9:00 p.m.

Veterans Day: Veterans, plus one guest, receive free admission. Offer valid all day. Present your valid service ID at any gate ticket window. Veterans are also invited to relax at the Onóir Lookout, a scenic rest area on the grounds. More info is available at IrishFest.com/vip

Special Archives Promotion

The Ward Irish Music Archives invites festivalgoers to help preserve Irish music history. Donate 10 original Irish music-related items—including CDs, LPs, 78s, cassette tapes, posters, sheet music, or songbooks—and receive two free tickets to Irish Fest.

Please note that only original items will be accepted, as copies are strictly prohibited. All donations may be delivered to the Main Gate.

Download the free Irish Fest app to easily access FAQs, food and drink menus, maps, parking details, and build your custom weekend schedule.

About Milwaukee Irish Fest

What we know:

Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 13-16, 2026, at Henry Maier Festival Park. For festival hours, ticketing info, and more, visit IrishFest.com.

To ensure an efficient and positive entry experience for all fans, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has introduced a new clear bag and carry-in policy for all events at Henry Maier Festival Park, including Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Visit IrishFest.com to view the updated bag policy.