Milwaukee illegal dumping; council forms committee to curb blight

Illegal dumping continues to pile up in parts of Milwaukee, frustrating residents and prompting city leaders to look for new solutions they say go beyond fines and enforcement.

What we know:

City officials say people responsible are often identified through cameras or license plates, but some residents argue the penalties are not enough to stop the problem.

"The trash in the area has gotten horrendous," said Vince Toney, a Milwaukee resident who has lived in the Garden Homes neighborhood for decades.

Boats, mattresses and even small vehicles are among the items dumped along streets and vacant areas on the city’s north side. Toney said some locations appear to sit untouched for weeks.

"It looks like dumps and, you know – from one area, it looked like they hadn’t cleaned it for one, two, three weeks, maybe even a month," he said.

Toney said fines alone are not the solution.

"It’s a matter of creating relationships – it’s not about fining and doing that kind of stuff to people," he said.

Dig deeper:

The dumping falls within the district of Ald. Andrea Pratt, who said she monitors more than 40 illegal dumping sites weekly. One recurring trouble spot, she said, is along the Beerline Trail.

Pratt said her team has identified five people illegally dumping so far this year, but the problem remains widespread.

A new effort is now underway at City Hall. Ald. Sharlen Moore said an Anti-Illegal Dumping Policy and Research Committee has been formed to study the issue and recommend changes.

"There has been a committee that has been formed," Moore said.

The committee, which includes Moore and Pratt, held its first meeting in January. Moore said the goal is to address neighborhood blight and bring residents into the conversation.

"We understand how frustrating this sort of issue is. When there is this sort of blight in our neighborhoods, nobody wants to live there," Moore said.

What's next:

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 4, and residents are encouraged to attend and share ideas on how to reduce illegal dumping across the city.