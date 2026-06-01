Milwaukee house fire near 38th and Vliet, no injuries reported

The Brief There was a fire at a house near 38th and Vliet in Milwaukee on Monday, June 1. Firefighters encountered a large fire at the back of the structure and were able to put it out. No one was injured, but the house is now uninhabitable.



A fire caused significant damage to a house in Milwaukee on Monday, June 1.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, just before 1 p.m. multiple calls came in for a fire at a house near 38th and Vliet.

When crews arrived, they encountered a heavy fire at the back of the building that then traveled upwards.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the nearby homes.

Scene near 38th and Vliet (front)

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Everyone who was in the house was able to get out, and no injuries were reported.

Currently, the house is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.