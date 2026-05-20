Milwaukee fire; 3 homes damaged near 20th and Hopkins, no injuries

The Brief A fire damaged three homes on Milwaukee's north side. It happened near 20th and Hopkins. This is a developing story.



Firefighters on Wednesday morning, May 20, responded to the scene of a house fire near 20th and Hopkins in Milwaukee.

Fire damages 3 homes

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a home fully involved in the fire. That fire extended to two neighboring homes.

"We have approximately 60 firefighters on scene, we have assistance from the North Shore Fire Department," said Milwaukee Assistant Fire Chief. "They were dispatched automatically on the second alarm."

Milwaukee house fire near 20th and Hopkins

Milwaukee house fire near 20th and Hopkins

FOX6 News spoke with one of the homeowners at the scene. She said around 5:15 a.m. she was woken up by a neighbor banging on her door, telling her to get out.

"We believe the initial fire building was vacant, we are going to confirm that. We don't know the number of occupants that evacuated from either of the homes on either side. The number of people displaced at this point is unknown," said Milwaukee Assistant Fire Chief.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.