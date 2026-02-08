Milwaukee house fire, 35th and Garfield; 1 hospitalized

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a second-floor house fire near 35th and Garfield in Milwaukee on Sunday. One person was taken to a hospital, and another evacuated before crews arrived. The fire was controlled in about 45 minutes, and investigators are working to determine the cause.



One person was taken to a hospital after a house fire in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 8.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near 35th and Garfield on Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, flames were burning on the second floor.

Officials say the fire was brought under control, and one person was transported for injuries. Another person had evacuated before crews got there.

Officials did not immediately know what time the call first came in. Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.